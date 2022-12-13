Today is Tuesday December 13, 2022
Jan. 6 select committee announces final public meeting Monday

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 5:07 pm
Mint Images/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- House Jan. 6 committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told reporters on Tuesday that the panel plans to hold its final public meeting on Monday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET -- two days earlier than expected.

Thompson said the committee will vote on criminal referrals and on report approval next Monday and that its final report will come two days later, on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Thompson said the report will be posted online.

It's not clear whether that will be accompanied by a press conference or if it will just be posted at a certain time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

