Massive fire breaks out at NYPD storage facility, 8 people injured

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 5:07 pm
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Eight people were hurt after a massive three-alarm fire broke out in a warehouse in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday morning, the FDNY said.

Around 150 firefighters and EMT personnel responded to calls at 10:37 am of a fire at Erie Basin Marine Pound, an NYPD impound facility.

Three firefighters, three EMT workers and two civilians were injured in the blaze, FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens said at a news conference.

According to Hodgens, it will take a few days for firefighters to fully extinguish the flames.

The NYPD said that the Erie Basin facility contains highly combustible items such as cars, motorcycles and E-bikes as well as biological evidence, including DNA and evidence from crimes.

Officials said they don't know the extent of the damage and that some of the evidence goes back decades.

