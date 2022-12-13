Today is Tuesday December 13, 2022
UPDATE: Longview Mayor in stable condition, releases statement from hospital

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 5:27 pm
UPDATE: Longview Mayor in stable condition, releases statement from hospitalLONGVIEW – Earlier this week, Mayor of Longview, Andy Mack had a health event sending him to the hospital. Tuesday, he sent out an update on Facebook letting everyone know how he was doing. Mack said that earlier in the week he had been having a bad headache and neck pain that he thought was attributed to some shoulder pain. But by Wednesday, Dec. 7 the headache had become “unbearable” and he then reached out to his brother, Dr. Ben Mack, to get his opinion. After going through some tests and an MRI, it was revealed that he had a small brain bleed and diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and is expected to fully recover in short order, according to his statement on Facebook. “The main focus of my treatment has been to manage the pain which I can tell you has completely disappeared. I am expected to be released from the hospital within the next few days and will resume all my normal activities at that time.”



