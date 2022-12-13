Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 12:36 pm

DALLAS (AP) — A massive storm blowing across the country spawned tornadoes in parts of Oklahoma and Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, as much of the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest braced for blizzard-like conditions. Some tornado damage was reported in Oklahoma, and forecasters warned Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi could also see flash flooding and tornadoes from the same weather system. Authorities in South Dakota and Nebraska shut down interstates due to freezing rain, drifting snow and high winds.

