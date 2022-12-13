Today is Tuesday December 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ drops 1st trailer

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 12:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


©2022 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The first look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally here.

The film, a sequel to 2018's smash hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, will see Miles Morales/Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) on another web-slinging adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a team of other Spider-people, including another returning hero, Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson).

By the looks of the trailer, however, there are a whole lot of other wall crawlers in a different dimension who aren't exactly out to be friendly neighbors to Spider-Man.

"We are supposed to be the good guys!" Gwen exclaims at one point. "We ARE," Miles growls in response, as he is shown getting slammed to the ground by Spider-Man 2099, a future version of the hero who is voiced by Oscar Isaac in the film — a payoff from a post-credits tease from the Oscar-winning original.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters June 2, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC