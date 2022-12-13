Today is Tuesday December 13, 2022
Road closed in Tyler after car hits power pole

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 11:08 am
Road closed in Tyler after car hits power poleTYLER — A one-car crash has shut down traffic Tuesday morning on South Donnybrook Avenue in Tyler after a car hit a power pole. According to Tyler police and our news partner KETK, all south and northbound lanes of Donnybrook Avenue are closed from East Hudson Street to Troup Highway. Oncor is onsite to repair the pole on Donnybrook Avenue and East Seagle Street. Officials said the car was occupied by two teenagers who were both transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



