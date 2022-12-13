Winter storm latest: Blizzard warning in the north, tornado threat in the south

(NEW YORK) -- After dumping 70 inches of snow in parts of California, a winter storm is now pushing east, bringing heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions to the north and a tornado threat to the south.

Here's the forecast for the week:

Tuesday

A blizzard warning is in effect in Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming, Kansas and Colorado.

One to two feet of snow is expected through Thursday. Coupled with winds near 55 mph, residents could see dangerous whiteout conditions.

Meanwhile, tornadoes are touching down in the south.

One tornado was confirmed in Wayne, Oklahoma, Tuesday morning while another was confirmed near Fort Worth, Texas.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, the tornado threat will extend from Lufkin, Texas, to Shreveport, Louisiana, to Alexandria, Louisiana, to Jackson, Mississippi. A few of the tornadoes could be life-threatening.

Wednesday

The tornado threat moves into the central Gulf Coast on Wednesday with New Orleans and Mobile in the bullseye for potentially strong tornadoes.

Thursday

By Thursday afternoon, the storm will move into the Northeast, dropping snow inland. A winter storm watch has already been issued from Virginia to Pennsylvania.

Residents along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to Boston will see heavy rain and strong winds.

In Florida, severe storms are expected.

