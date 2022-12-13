Today is Tuesday December 13, 2022
MSU’s Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61

Posted/updated on: December 13, 2022 at 11:08 am
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI (AP) – Mississippi State says football coach Mike Leach has died following complications from a heart condition at the age of 61. The pioneering coach helped revolutionize the college football passing game with the Air Raid offense. A third-year coach at Mississippi State, Leach had been hospitalized over the weekend and had a bout of pneumonia late this season. In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107. Six of the 20 best passing seasons in major college football history were by quarterbacks who played for Leach, including four of the top six.

 



