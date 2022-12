Tyler ISD school bus involved in crash

December 12, 2022

TYLER – Tyler ISD confirmed that a bus carrying students was in a crash while heading back to Tyler High School Monday. According to our news partner KETK, officials say the bus was bringing back students from Tyler ISD’s Career and Technology Center at the time of the the crash. The school district said four students were being assessed, with no immediate word on whether any students were injured.

