South Donnybrook Avenue closes at East Eighth Street

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 5:09 pm
South Donnybrook Avenue closes at East Eighth StreetTYLER — South Donnybrook Avenue remained closed at the East Eighth Street intersection as of late Monday afternoon. Officials say a Tyler Water Utilities crew worked throughout the day to repair a water line that was hit by a contractor. TWU did not immediately have an estimated time on when the line would be fixed or the road reopened. The City of Tyler was urging drivers to use caution and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area.



