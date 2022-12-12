Breaking News: Traylor-Harris sentenced to probation

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 4:11 pm

Breaking News: Traylor-Harris sentenced to probation: TYLER – Former Smith County Precinct 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris has been sentenced to a term of five years probation after being found guilty of theft by a jury last week. According to our news partner KETK, he was sentenced to two years in state jail probated, meaning if he were to violate the terms of his five-year probation period, Traylor-Harris would then serve the state jail sentence.

Traylor-Harris was originally arrested in Nov. 2021 by the Texas Rangers. He was arrested a second time in May 2022 for allegedly violating his bond conditions. In the incident which prompted the case, multiple items were reported stolen from a home after Traylor-Harris, Chief Deputy LaQuenda Banks, and Sergeant Derrick Holman went there to serve a writ of possession.

During sentencing on Monday, Traylor-Harris offered a public apology to the family he was found guilty of stealing from, and said this case has been “devastating” to him. “I made a lot of mistakes that day,” Traylor-Harris said.

