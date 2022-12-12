Donations sought for Homeless Resource Day

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 5:49 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview is encouraging the community to assist with Longview’s Homeless Resource Day. Officials say the activity is a collaborative effort of the City of Longview and various nonprofit organizations to provide homeless individuals access to available services. The Homeless Resource Day will take place from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the Longview Exhibit Center on Jaycee Drive. Check this link for more details.

