Today is Monday December 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Donations sought for Homeless Resource Day

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 5:49 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Donations sought for Homeless Resource DayLONGVIEW — The City of Longview is encouraging the community to assist with Longview’s Homeless Resource Day. Officials say the activity is a collaborative effort of the City of Longview and various nonprofit organizations to provide homeless individuals access to available services. The Homeless Resource Day will take place from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023, in the Longview Exhibit Center on Jaycee Drive. Check this link for more details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC