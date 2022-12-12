Today is Monday December 12, 2022
Veasy, Holmes named 2023 Unity Honors recipients

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Veasy, Holmes named 2023 Unity Honors recipientsLONGVIEW — The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee announces Mrs. Amanda Veasy and Mr. Clent Holmes as the 2023 Unity Honors recipients. The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award recognizing residents who have demonstrated leadership in promoting unity, mutual understanding, and social justice, according to a news release. Among other things, Veasy is the founder and executive director of One Love Longview. Along with other credentials, Holmes is executive director of Thrive Longview (formerly known as Thrive 360). The Unity and Diversity Committee will honor the two at the 19th Annual Unity Honors Luncheon Feb. 15. Click here for more details.



