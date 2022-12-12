Today is Monday December 12, 2022
Emory restaurant catches fire in the middle of dinner service

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 1:54 pm
Emory restaurant catches fire in the middle of dinner serviceEMORY – Sidekick’s, a family-owned restaurant in Emory, caught fire Thursday night in the middle of its busy dinner rush — and the Sidekick’s Facebook page says the eatery is a total loss. According to our news partner KETK, the building was quickly evacuated with the help of restaurant employees who reportedly put their lives at risk to make sure nobody was left inside. The Emory Volunteer Fire Department says fire crews from Emory, Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point were all on the scene. “Everyone is still in shock at that has happened. This restaurant has been in my family for 12 years, and I grew up in this restaurant, and to watch it go so fast, it’s crazy,” said assistant manager Danielle Patton.

Emory community members continue reacting to the fire online. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page to help the family rebuild. You can view the GoFundMe page here and check this link for other details and updates.



