Today is Monday December 12, 2022
Texas officer testifies he saw gun before fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 1:33 pm
FORT WORTH (AP) – A former Texas police officer has testified in his murder trial that he made mistakes but fatally shot a Black woman through a rear window of her home in 2019 moments after he saw the woman pointing a handgun at him. Aaron Dean testified Monday that Atatiana Jefferson had the gun “pointed directly at me.” He also said on fourth day of his trial in the killing the 28-year-old woman that his actions were “bad police work.” His testimony came more than three years after the white Fort Worth officer shot Jefferson during a call about an open front door. It’s his first public statement about the case.



