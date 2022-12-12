Idaho murders: ‘Army of analysts’ combing through videos submitted to FBI

(MOSCOW, Idaho) -- As police investigate the mysterious murders of four University of Idaho students, an "army of analysts" are combing through the videos submitted to the FBI tip website, according to Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier.

"Those videos are from all over town," Lanier said in a video statement Monday.

"As you can imagine, there's hours and hours and hours of video, so it does take a lot of time," he said.

It's been nearly one month since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were killed inside the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Two surviving roommates -- who police said are not suspects -- were home at the time and likely slept through the attacks, according to authorities. They were on the ground floor while the four students killed were on the second and third floors.

No suspects have been identified.

Lanier said police "do have a lot of information" that they're choosing not to release to the public.

"We’re not releasing specific details because we do not want to compromise this investigation," he said. "We owe that to the families and we owe that to the victims. We want more than just an arrest -- we want a conviction."

Police did say they're looking to speak with the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was in the "immediate area" of the house on the morning of the murders.

"We're looking for that car because we believe, through our investigation, that that car was in the area during the time of the murders," Lanier said Monday. "The occupants or occupants may have seen something -- they may not know they have seen something. So we specifically want to talk to them."

Police urge anyone with information to upload digital media to fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tip line at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or 208-883-7180.

