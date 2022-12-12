Moran hopes for Judiciary Committee assignment

December 12, 2022

TYLER — District 1 Congressman-elect Nathaniel Moran continues preparing for the new term on Capitol Hill. We asked him what particular issues affecting the district he’s planning to work on once he’s seated. Moran says there are plenty — and that a lot will be determined by which committee he’s on. According to Moran, there’s a lot of shuffling right now due to vacancies and the shift from Democratic to Republican control in the House. He says he’ll have a better idea what impact he’ll have once he gets his committee assignment. Moran says the main committee he’s looking to get on is Judiciary, which he says will take a forefront role in East Texas on immigration issues and policy. Moran adds that that committee will also take a leading role in oversight of the Biden Administration. If that doesn’t work out, Moran says maybe he’ll be assigned to a committee on transportation and infrastructure, budget, or foreign affairs.

