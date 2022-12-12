Today is Monday December 12, 2022
“It’s been a tough slog”: Al Roker makes virtual ‘Today’ appearance

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 12:24 pm
NBC/Helen Healey

"It's good to be home, it's good to see your faces," a smiling and mustachioed Al Roker reported to his Today colleagues Monday morning in a virtual appearance from home.

"It's been a tough slog, I'm not gonna deny this," Roker said of his battle with blood clots that saw him hospitalized twice in less than two months. "It's been the hardest one yet, and you know I've had my share of surgeries."

Al said the well wishes from friends and fans "gives you a profound sense of gratitude for this outpouring of prayers and thanks. I'm a very fortunate person."

Roker explained he's doing physical and occupational therapy to get his strength back following four weeks in New York Presbyterian Hospital. "There's just a certain amount of weakness ... I've just got to get my strength back." He allowed "he's feeling better and getting stronger every day," saying he is looking forward to spending the holidays with his family.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



