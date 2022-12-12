Today is Monday December 12, 2022
Kevin Hart announces 2023 tour dates

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 11:54 am
Live Nation

After the holidays, Kevin Hart is going back on the road. The comedian just announced nine new dates to start the new year as his Reality Check tour continues.

Kev will kick things off on January 1 with an already announced gig at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas. On Friday, February 10, he'll hit Phoenix's Arizona Financial Theatre, before heading up north to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, on April 11.

April 12 he'll hit up the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, then stay in Canada for two more dates — Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on April 13 and Ottawa's Canadian Tire Center venue on April 14 — before heading to London.

On Saturday, April 15, he'll play Budweiser Gardens in London and the following night will play Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, before heading back to Canada for a gig at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16, at KevinHartNation.com.

