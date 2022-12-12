TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 11:55 am

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of December 12. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 850, two miles south of SH 31. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will assist Special Jobs with a fog seal project on US 271 from Gentry Pkwy, inside Loop 323 to FM 2015 just outside the loop. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance will continue bridge channel maintenance on FM 2207 between FM 1252 and SH 135. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a TMA controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

