Cambridge Road traffic shifts to north side

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 10:57 am
Cambridge Road traffic shifts to north sideTYLER — Due to weather and construction issues, traffic on Cambridge Road in Tyler did not shift during the week of Dec. 5 as planned. Traffic is now shifting to the north side of the road as of Monday, Dec. 12.  Eastbound traffic will shift from the south side to the newly paved north side at Townhouse Drive. Drivers will move back to the south side of Cambridge Road just before reaching Potomac Drive to continue traveling east. The shift is needed for demolition of the south side of the roadway to make the area ready for new asphalt pavement, according to a news release. Residents and visitors to the neighborhood are asked to be patient and follow the instructions of the contractors. Click here for all the details.



