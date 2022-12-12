Texas coach Beard arrested on felony family violence charge

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 9:30 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas men’s basketball coach Chris Beard has been arrested on a felony family violence charge. Travis County jail records show that Beard was arrested by Austin police and was booked at 4:18 a.m. Monday on a charge of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impeded. The charge is a third-degree felony with a possible punishment of two to 10 years in prison. The jail records showed Beard had not yet posted bond as of Monday morning and did not indicate when he would make an initial court appearance. The records did not identify an attorney for Beard.

