‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ tops weak box office for a fifth straight week

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 7:52 am

Marvel Studios

In an otherwise dismal box office weekend, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earned an estimated $11.1 million and spent its fifth consecutive week at #1 -- the first film to accomplish that since 2018's Black Panther. That brings the Marvel Studios movie's domestic take to $409 million.

Violent Night took second place with an estimated $8.7 million. Its two-week global tally currently stands at $41.8 million

Third place went to Strange World, bringing in an estimated $3.6 million in its third week of release. That brings its North America total $30.5 million and its worldwide gross to $53.5 million.

The Menu landed in fourth place, grabbing an estimated $2.7 million in its fourth weekend. The film has earned a total of $29 million in North America and $57.7 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Devotion, collecting $2 million in its third weekend. Its domestic total now stands at $17 million.

Elsewhere, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, set a new record for the year’s highest theater average, earning $60K from just six theaters and beating the previous record of $50,000 set by Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back