Today is Monday December 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 7:47 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening statements are expected Monday in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The trial comes less than two weeks after Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, and Kelly Meggs, who led its Florida chapter, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. While Rhodes’ and Meggs’ verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question in the next trial is whether prosecutors will be able to convince jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC