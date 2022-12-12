Steelers’ Kenny Pickett put in concussion protocol in loss

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 5:52 am

ByBROOKE PRYOR

PITTSBURGH — Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Pickett took a hard sack at the end of the Steelers’ first drive, brought down by Roquan Smith after slipping out of the Ravens’ first sack attempt. He was spun around and slammed into the ground. After coming to the sideline, Pickett was evaluated for a concussion in the injury tent.

He was initially cleared and reentered the game for a second drive — a quick three-and-out. But he didn’t come back out for the Steelers’ third drive, and instead, backup Mitch Trubisky checked in.

It’s not the first time Trubisky has finished a game for the rookie this season. Pickett also entered the concussion protocol in the first half in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Trubisky played the second half in the 20-18 Steelers win.

Trubisky gave the offense a spark Sunday, orchestrating a quick scoring drive with a 14-yard third-down pass to Pat Freiermuth and a 42-yard bomb to rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Running back Najee Harris capped off the drive with a 1-yard score to pull the Steelers within three in the first quarter after the Ravens had jumped out to a 10-0 lead.

Trubisky completed 22 of 30 passes for 276 yards and the touchdown but threw three interceptions in the loss.

Pickett finished his brief outing Sunday without a pass completion, though he did rush twice for 16 yards.

