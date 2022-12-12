Jets DT Quinnen Williams, WR Corey Davis exit loss with injuries

Posted/updated on: December 12, 2022 at 5:52 am

ByRICH CIMINI

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, in the midst of a career year, injured his left calf in the second quarter and didn’t return to Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

After the game, Jets coach Robert Saleh said that Williams is considered day-to-day and he’s hoping his star defensive tackle can play next week against the Detroit Lions.

Williams was hurt on a noncontact play with 8:24 left in the quarter. He got up and started walking off on his own but stopped abruptly to clutch his left leg. After several minutes in the medical tent, he limped to the locker room and was eventually ruled out.

The Jets also lost starting wide receiver Corey Davis to a game-ending concussion in the first quarter. He was hit on a third-down reception over the middle. Denzel Mims replaced him.

Williams was having a dominant game at the time of the injury. He already had two sacks, his 10th and 11th of the season, to become the first Jets player since Muhammad Wilkerson in 2015 (12.5 sacks) to have double-digit sacks in a season.

The Jets have made a dramatic improvement on defense this season, and one of the big reasons is Williams, the third overall pick in 2019. The Jets have plenty of depth on their defensive line, but they don’t have anyone of Williams’ caliber. He often draws two blockers, creating one-on-one matchups for teammates.

Go Back