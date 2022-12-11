Today is Sunday December 11, 2022
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2022 at 4:45 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79. Silas’ family announced his death on Sunday. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. Silas’ daughter, Paula Silas-Guy, told The New York Times that her father died Saturday night of cardiac arrest. Paul Silas won exactly 400 games as a coach, including playoffs. He played for two championship teams in Boston and another in Seattle. He was a head coach in San Diego, Charlotte, New Orleans and Cleveland.



