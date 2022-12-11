Today is Sunday December 11, 2022
Texas church bus accident injures 16, including 13 kids

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2022 at 4:43 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say 16 people, including 13 children, are injured after a small church bus overturned near a Houston-area apartment. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Simon Cheng says the bus owned by a Baptist church rolled over and landed on its side after the driver tried to make a left turn in a neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Cheng says witnesses from an apartment complex told investigators the bus appeared to be speeding. The 16 people on board the bus — 13 children and three adults — were taken to hospitals. Cheng says it’s believed that the injuries were not life-threatening.



