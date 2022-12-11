Longview Mayor Andy Mack stable in hospital after health event

Posted/updated on: December 11, 2022 at 11:06 am

LONGVIEW — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital after a health event, according to Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley. Our news partner KETK reports, Mayor Mack is in stable condition at this time. Officer Yeakley added that the Mack family would appreciate people’s thoughts and prayers. Additional information was not immediately available. Mack became mayor in 2015 and he was previously a city councilman representing District 4 from 1997 to 2005. District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, who is mayor pro tem, will fill in for Mack’s responsibilities until he is able to return.

Go Back