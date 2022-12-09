Today is Friday December 09, 2022
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling persons

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 3:50 pm
Kilgore crash leads to man’s arrest for allegedly smuggling personsKILGORE- Kilgore Police Department said that on Dec. 3 while responding a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20, they found six Mexican nationals who were allegedly being smuggled by the driver of a red 2015 Ford SUV. According to our news partner KETK, Adan Torres-Ramirez, 30, of Huntsville, Alabama was allegedly transporting the six passengers to Florida for work. Officials added that none of the passengers knew the driver. During their investigation Kilgore PD interviewed the six passengers and determined that they had only been in the United States a few months and how much the driver and his boss had allegedly charged them for transportation, work and lodging. Torres-Ramirez was charged with six counts of smuggling of persons and is being held on $700,000 bond. The Kilgore PD Criminal Investigations Unit investigated the incident and Texas Department of Public Safety was contacted to assist. According to authorities, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was also notified.



