Lawsuit against doctor who defied Texas abortion law tossed

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 11:41 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lawyers for a doctor who intentionally defied a Texas abortion law that the lawyers called a “bounty-hunting scheme” say a court has dismissed a test of whether members of the public can sue providers who violate the restrictions. Dr. Alan Braid publicly revealed last year that he intentionally violated the law shortly after it took effect in September 2021. The law bans abortions after roughly the sixth week of pregnancy and is only enforced through lawsuits filed by private citizens. Since then, Texas has banned abortions entirely after the fall of Roe v. Wade. Abortion-rights groups said the San Antonio court’s ruling Thursday is significant because it sets a precedent that could undermine similar laws attempted elsewhere.



