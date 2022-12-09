Do they know it’s Christmas? Drew Barrymore reveals she doesn’t give her kids gifts

With a mom who's had a long Hollywood career and now a hit chat show, you'd figure Drew Barrymore's two children would have some pretty enviable stuff under the Christmas tree this year.

However, Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, aren't getting anything for Christmas.

In fact, Barrymore tells Entertainment Tonight the children she shares with her ex-husband Will Kopelman never get holiday gifts from her.

"I always take them on a trip every Christmas," Drew explains. "I don't get them presents, which I think at their ages they don't love, but I say, 'I think we'll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that's what I want to give you."

Drew adds, "They get plenty of things throughout the year, so I'm not like some weird, strict, cold mom who's like, 'You don’t get any gifts!' I just feel like a better gift would be a life memory. I'd rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something. It all evens out and it's fine."

Barrymore says that when travel was grounded during the pandemic, however, she relaxed her rule and bought them stuff. But she recalled thinking at the time, "This sucks."

With pandemic restrictions eased, Drew says she's returning to her non-gifting Christmas "tradition."

