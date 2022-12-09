Today is Friday December 09, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 10:04 am
Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Harry & MeganThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell all about their relationship in the new documentary series.

PinocchioGuillermo del Toro shares his take on the classic story of the puppet who wants to be a real boy in his version of the classic tale.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me?: For his latest act, comic Sebastian Maniscalco takes his talents to Las Vegas to share his take on everyday human behavior. 

HBO Max
Doom PatrolTravel to the future in season four of the sci-fi comedy, where the team must decide between their own happiness or the fate of the world. 

South Side: Watch as two best friends hustle and dream their way through the Windy City in season three of the comedy series.

Apple TV+
EmancipationWill Smith stars in this period film about an enslaved man who relies on his faith and family during his quest for freedom.

Little America 2: Little America is back for season two starring Phylicia RashadAlan S. KimKi Hong Lee and more. 

Prime Video
Something from Tiffany's: An engagement ring mix-up turns a woman’s life upside down in the new holiday rom-com.

Happy streaming!

