Driver expected to recover following wreck involving train

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 9:38 am
Driver expected to recover following wreck involving trainGILMER — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. According to our news partner KETK, the woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed going north. Shaver said his wife, Charon, saw a woman on the opposite side of the tracks, but it is undetermined if she was waving for her to drive cross. According to David Shaver, when she crossed, both the car and train were moving slowly and collided. The car’s airbags deployed and it is now totaled. She is expected to make a full recovery. Mr. Shaver said he’s grateful that locals responded quickly to make sure his wife was okay.



