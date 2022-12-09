Trevor Noah says goodbye to ‘The Daily Show’ after seven years

December 9, 2022

Comedy Central

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Trevor Noah hosted his final episode of Comedy Central's The Daily Show on Thursday after a seven-year run, thanking many people, but mostly his fans.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he said.

“Then I look at this now and I don’t take it for granted ever. Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something I’m doing is always appreciated because I know the empty seat that sits behind it,” he continued. “Thank you to people who watch, the people who share the clips, everyone who’s had an opinion, everyone who’s been kind enough and gracious enough, even if it’s a critique.”

The 38-year-old South African comedian gave a special shout-out to Black women, noting, “Who do you think teaches me, who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, informed me. From my mom, my gran, my aunts, all these Black women in my life but then in America as well."

"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women. Because unlike everybody else Black women can’t afford to f*** around and find out," he continued. "Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad.”

Noah's final episode also featured appearances from Daily Show correspondents Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Dulcé Sloan, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr. and Jordan Klepper, as well as his longtime friend Neal Brennan.

Noah announced his exit as host of the show after seven years back in October, surprising fans, producers and network executives. Al Franken, D.L. Hughley, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, Sarah Silverman, Wanda Sykes and Marlon Wayans are among the other stars expected to fill in beginning January 17.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

