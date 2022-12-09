In Brief: Michelle Yeoh headed to ‘Wicked’ film, and more

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 7:32 am

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh has been tapped to play Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University, in Jon M. Chu’s two-part film adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked, opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, according to Variety. The Broadway show -- a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, telling the story of how Elphaba became the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda became the Good Witch -- opened on Broadway in 2003 and has earned more than $1 billion to date. It's second only to The Lion King as the highest-grossing Broadway musical of all time. The Universal Pictures films are set for release on Christmas in 2024 and 2025...

Deadline reports Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are set to produce and star in the Apple Original Films action feature The Investigators. The movie follows Damon and Affleck as "a pair of thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their therapists after a robbery goes awry," according to the outlet. It marks a reunion for the two actors who starred together in the 1997 Oscar winner Good Will Hunting, as well as three Oceans 11 films...

Apple TV+ on Thursday announced new episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, kicking off on Friday. This season's, guests include Kevin and Michael Bacon, Ciara, Chelsea and Hillary Clinton, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson, the cast of For All Mankind and more. Carpool Karaoke: The Series nabbed its fifth consecutive Emmy earlier this, winning for outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back