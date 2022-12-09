Today is Friday December 09, 2022
White supremacy gang members sentenced to decades in prison

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 4:50 am
MARTIN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (AP) – A top leader and another member of the white supremacy prison gang Aryan Circle have been sentenced decades in prison. U.S. Department of Justice officials said William Glenn Chunn, known as “Big Head,” of Conrad, Texas, was sentenced to life in prison this week for ordering “violent stabbings against rival gang members and other victims.” Mitchell Farkas, known as “Lifter,” of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was sentenced on Dec. 5 to 30 years in prison for stabbing an inmate at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy in Martin County, Kentucky. Authorities say the Aryan Circle believed the victim had violated gang rules. The person lost vision in one eye.



