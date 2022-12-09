Today is Friday December 09, 2022
Plane believed to be carrying Griner lands in US

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 4:49 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A plane believed to be carrying Brittney Griner has landed in the United States. That’s nearly 10 months after the basketball star was detained in Russia and became the most high-profile American jailed abroad. Griner was exchanged for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout. A plane believed to be carrying her touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas on Friday. The deal achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden. But it failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.



