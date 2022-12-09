Mets, Brandon Nimmo agree on 8 years, $162M

Posted/updated on: December 9, 2022 at 2:16 am

By ESPN.com

Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets are in agreement on an eight-year, $162 million contract, sources familiar with the deal told ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal keeps the Mets’ longtime outfielder in New York and adds to the biggest payroll in baseball. It’s the second-richest contract in Mets history by total value, behind Francisco Lindor’s 10-year, $341 million deal signed prior to the 2021 season.

Nimmo, 29, will be entering his eighth year in the majors next season, all with the Mets after the team selected him in the first round of 2011 amateur draft.

He slashed .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs and 64 RBIs and led MLB with seven triples. It was also his healthiest season since 2018 as he played in 151 games with 673 plate appearances.

The Mets also agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal with right-handed reliever David Robertson, sources told Passan.

Robertson, 37, was 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA in 63⅔ innings last season. He was acquired by the Phillies in a trade deadline deal and was part of the playoff bullpen that helped Philadelphia reach the World Series.

With both Nimmo and Robertson’s deal, the Mets payroll heading into next season sits at around $320 million. They would be the first team ever to open the season with a $300 million payroll, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Go Back