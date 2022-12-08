Missing man sought by Gregg County authorities

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 5:44 pm

LONGVIEW – Officials seek your help finding a missing man. According to our news partner KETK, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office says Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven, and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring with him. He was last seen driving a grey 2004 Nissan Altima, license plate MGS0079, and could be headed towards Diana or Gilmer, authorities said. If you see Robinson or his car you can call 903-236-8400.

