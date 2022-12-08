Warrant: FedEx driver says he strangled Texas girl in van

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 4:58 pm

PARADISE (AP) – The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a seven-year-old girl in Texas last week told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home. That’s according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break her neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her with his hands in the back of the van.

