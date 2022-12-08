Today is Thursday December 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Warrant: FedEx driver says he strangled Texas girl in van

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 4:58 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


PARADISE (AP) – The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a seven-year-old girl in Texas last week told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home. That’s according to an arrest warrant. Tanner Lynn Horner told investigators that Athena Strand wasn’t seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van. He said she was talking to him and told him her name. But Horner said he didn’t want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break her neck and when that didn’t work, he strangled her with his hands in the back of the van.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC