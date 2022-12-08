Today is Thursday December 08, 2022
FedEx driver accused in girl’s slaying dropped off her gift

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 4:58 pm
DECATUR (AP/KRLD) – The mother of a seven-year-old girl who authorities say was abducted and killed in Texas by a FedEx delivery driver says she wants everyone to know about her “amazing little girl.” At a news conference Thursday, Maitlyn Gandy said the man accused of taking her daughter from her father’s home had delivered a package that contained a Christmas gift for the girl. She said Athena Strand will never get that present, a collection of “You Can Be Anything” Barbies. Athena was found dead on Dec. 2, two days after she was reported missing from the home of her father and stepmother in the Texas town of Paradise.



