Today is Thursday December 08, 2022
Rice Road open, northbound lane of Old Bullard Road closed for repairs

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 1:14 pm
Rice Road open, northbound lane of Old Bullard Road closed for repairsTYLER — Tyler city officials say all lanes of traffic are now open on Rice Road between South Broadway and Old Bullard Road — but the northbound lane of Old Bullard north of Rice will remain closed until further notice due to repairs. Rice Road was closed Dec. 1 when a sinkhole was discovered between South Broadway and Old Bullard. We’ll keep you up to date as further developments occur.



