Roberts: COVID, flu, RSV pose triple threat during the holidays

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 12:21 pm
Roberts: COVID, flu, RSV pose triple threat during the holidaysTYLER — Respiratory illnesses in East Texas are alive and well, says NET Health CEO George Roberts. It’s being called the “triple threat” or “triple-demic,” with COVID, RSV, and the flu all making their mark. But there’s a lot you can do to fight back. Roberts urges flu shots, staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands, and covering your coughs and sneezes. He says COVID cases don’t appear as severe as in earlier days, but the disease is still not to be taken lightly. Roberts notes that all that is especially important during the holidays, when you’re likely to start getting around a lot of people.



