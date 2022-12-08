Today is Thursday December 08, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 scrapped by new Peter Safran-James Gunn DC Administration

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 8:29 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


"Wonder Woman 1984" - Warner Bros. Pictures

In one of their first big moves as new DC heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran have scrapped plans for Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 3, according to Deadline.

Sources tell the outlet that Jenkins -- who directed and co-wrote the previous two movies, released in 2017 and 2020 starring Gal Gadot -- recently submitted her treatment, which the bosses found "unsuitable" at this time.

No decision has been made about next steps, though one insider told the outlet that Jenkins could very well hand in another take on the superhero, but it’s not evident that will happen.

The news follows a Tuesday tweet in which Gadot wrote, "A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU.The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you."

While the first Wonder Woman was a box office hit, earning $820 million, Wonder Woman 1984 was roundly panned and made under $170M worldwide. In spite of that, Warner Bros. wasted no time in announcing Wonder Woman 3.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC