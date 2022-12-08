Last-minute shipping dates for USPS, FedEx and UPS, plus Free Shipping Day details

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 7:59 am

CHUYN/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Have gifts to ship that you want to arrive by Christmas? Then taking a trip to the post office might be in your future.

Each year, we spend time sweating over getting holiday gifts out in time and worrying about shipping delays. If you are using FedEx this year, Thursday is the last day to ship if you want the cheapest option for ground economy. Then you will have until Dec. 14 to use standard ground shipping.

Major shipping services have released their recommended ship-by dates in order for packages to arrive on or before the Christmas holiday. The overall advice: The earlier you send, the better, and don't delay any longer.

Scroll down for deadlines from USPS, UPS and FedEx.

USPS

Dec. 17: This is the last day for retail ground shipping.

Dec. 17: This is the last day for first-class mail service (including greeting cards) and packages up to 15.99 ounces.

Dec. 19: This is the last day for Priority Mail service.

Dec. 23: This is the last day for Priority Mail Express service.

More information on USPS holiday shipping deadlines can be found here.

UPS

Dec. 15: This is the last day for UPS Ground service.

Dec. 20: This the last day for UPS 3 Day Select service.

Dec. 21: This is the last day for UPS 2nd Day Air service.

Dec. 22: This is the last day for UPS Next Day Air service.

More information on UPS holiday shipping deadlines can be found here.

FedEx

The company advises planning ahead to ensure gifts arrive on time. You can create your own shipping label at home and find a nearby location for easy drop-off service.

Dec. 14: This is the last day for FedEx Ground service.

Dec. 20: This is the last day for FedEx Express Saver and 3Day Freight services.

Dec. 21: This is the last day for FedEx 2Day A.M. and 2Day Freight services.

Dec. 22: This is the last day for FedEx 1Day Freight, Extra Hours, Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight services.

Dec. 23: This is the last day for FedEx SameDay, SameDay City Priority and SameDay City Direct services.

More information on FedEx holiday shipping deadlines can be found here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back