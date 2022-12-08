In a poignant video, Celine Dion tells fans she’s suffering from “rare neurological condition”

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 7:49 am

Gotham/GC Images

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a neurological disease and will again postpone her planned tour.

Celine took to Instagram Thursday, saying she's "finally ready" to reveal she has been battling a serious, "rare" neurological condition called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

"I'm sorry it's taken so long for me to reach out to you," the superstar said in the emotional address. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

Dion noted the condition, which affects "something like one in a million people," has been, "causing all of the spasms that have been having. Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she admitted, at times her emotions forcing her to pause.

"It hurts me to tell you," she expressed, noting, "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again..."

As a result, Celine won't be back on stage for her Courage tour in Europe in February as scheduled.

Celine called off her previous Resorts World Las Vegas residency in November 2021 due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms." She later announced in a video statement that she had to postpone her 2022 European tour until 2023. Earlier this month, there was a report that she was eyeing a May start to her Vegas residency.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back