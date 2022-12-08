On the money: Yellen’s next milestone is name on US currency

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 7:39 am

FORT WORTH (AP) — Janet Yellen is set to unveil the first U.S. currency bearing her signature, marking the first time that U.S. bank notes will bear the name of a female treasury secretary. It’s one more milestone for the path-breaking economist who’s now presiding over what may be the most important role of her career. She’s serving as a leading strategist in the Western world’s economic warfare against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. Now, at the halfway point of President Joe Biden’s term, Yellen has put to rest rumors she might be ready to leave the administration early and is strapping in for more economic and political battles ahead.

Go Back