Off-duty FBI agent appears to fatally shoot person at DC’s Metro Center station, police say

Posted/updated on: December 8, 2022 at 1:44 am

(WASHINGTON) -- An off-duty FBI agent appeared to fatally shoot a person at a metro station in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night, police said.

Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, D.C. Metro Transit Police said.

Based on preliminary reports, the federal officer opened fire, fatally striking one individual, police said. The officer was also transported to a local hospital with "unknown injuries," police said.

Ashan Benedict, Metropolitan Police Department executive assistant chief of police, later said it appeared two individuals, including the agent, were involved in an altercation, where one apparently grabbed the other and both went over a side wall, away from the tracks, which was an 8-foot drop.

The struggle continued and shots were fired, Benedict said.

The FBI agent was transported to an area hospital with minor injures, he added.

Multiple sources told ABC News there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Red Line service has been suspended between Farragut North and Gallery Place amid the investigation and delays are expected in both directions.

