Emergency warning siren update

Posted/updated on: December 7, 2022 at 5:51 pm
Emergency warning siren updateLONGVIEW — During the monthly test of the City’s Emergency Warning Siren system on Wednesday, Dec. 7, it was determined that Siren #2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. Additionally, Siren #13 at Fire Station 5 was experiencing issues with its radio, according to a news release. Authorities say public safety personnel are investigating the issues and will coordinate any necessary repairs with Mobile Communications America, the third-party vendor that provides the service. It is unclear at this time how long the sirens will be out of service. Residents are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by call or text through the Smart911 system at this link.



